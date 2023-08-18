Redcar Properties to Add 47K-SF Mass Timber Office in Santa Monica

Redcar Properties is adding another 47,300 square feet to its growing office development footprint in Santa Monica, Calif.

The coastal city’s Planning Commission voted unanimously in support of Redcar’s plan to build the three-story creative office building, with a public cafe and two levels of subterranean parking, at 1630 Euclid Street.

The parking will be connected via another Redcar project next door that’s already under construction, and it adds to a collection of properties the firm owns in the immediate area.

1630 Euclid will be a mass timber building, which uses wood that absorbs and stores carbon dioxide. The construction of mass timber structures produces less pollution and waste during the manufacturing process, and the construction schedule in this case is four months quicker than with concrete or steel, according to project representatives at the Planning Commission meeting Wednesday.

Laura Doerges, head of development with Santa Monica-based Redcar Properties, said the company is also introducing another mass timber project in the city, and completing a cross-laminated timber project in Los Angeles’ Chinatown.

“In Santa Monica alone, we own over 15 buildings, and they’re in various stages of design, construction or operation,” including eight projects just along Euclid and 14th Street, Doerges said. “I think we’ve demonstrated that we’re really taking on this whole city block here and making improvements that will not only benefit our projects but those around us.”

