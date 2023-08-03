Finance  ·  Acquisition
Florida

Chicago Investor Lands $61M Acquisition Loan for Plantation Apartments

By August 3, 2023 4:42 pm
reprints
Plantation, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Waterton nabbed a $60.7 million acquisition loan for a multifamily property in Broward County’s Plantation, two months after purchasing it, property records show.

The Chicago-based real estate investment firm paid $88.4 million for One Plantation in June, according to records. The 321-unit development features two 12-story buildings at 1600 and 1700 SW 78th Avenue, which faces the Interstate 595. 

SEE ALSO: Owner of FEMA HQ Extends $130M CMBS Loan

The debt from Walker & Dunlop is due September 2028, according to mortgage documents. A representative for Waterton, which claims to have a $10.3 billion portfolio of hospitality and residential properties, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The seller — PGIM, the asset management arm of Prudential Financial — joined the project in 2012, purchasing a stake from Fort Lauderdale-based developer Stiles. Together, the investors completed the 471,109-square-foot complex a year later.

Shortly thereafter, Stiles sold its stake in One Plantation to PGIM, a spokesperson for the told The Real Deal

The June sale was one of three South Florida rentals that PGIM offloaded this summer. Last month, the New Jersey-based investor sold two properties to residential giant Greystar for nearly $150 million in total.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

One Plantation, PGIM, Waterton
