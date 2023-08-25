NYC’s Billion-Dollar Bet
Unpacking Fortress's Bold Move in the Office Sector
By Andrew Coen and Cathy Cunningham August 25, 2023 11:51 amreprints
In this special episode of CO’s Backstory, we dive into the groundbreaking news of Fortress Investment Group’s acquisition of a staggering $1 billion in office loans from Capital One (COF) — a move signaling a significant bet on New York City’s office sector rebound. Join us as Andrew Coen, the reporter who unveiled this story, and Cathy Cunningham, our executive editor, discuss the potential implications, the current state of NYC’s office landscape, and the future of urban investments. Tune in for an insightful exploration into a decision that might just reshape the city’s commercial real estate horizon.