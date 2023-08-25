Finance  ·  Features
New York City

NYC’s Billion-Dollar Bet

Unpacking Fortress's Bold Move in the Office Sector

By and August 25, 2023 11:51 am
reprints
Commercial Observer


In this special episode of CO’s Backstory, we dive into the groundbreaking news of Fortress Investment Group’s acquisition of a staggering $1 billion in office loans from Capital One (COF) — a move signaling a significant bet on New York City’s office sector rebound. Join us as Andrew Coen, the reporter who unveiled this story, and Cathy Cunningham, our executive editor, discuss the potential implications, the current state of NYC’s office landscape, and the future of urban investments. Tune in for an insightful exploration into a decision that might just reshape the city’s commercial real estate horizon.

SEE ALSO: Cannae Advisors, Morgan Stanley Buy $174M Debt Attached to Albany Mall
Back Story, Capital One, Fortress Investment Group
Crossgates Mall, Albany, N.Y.
Finance  ·  Distress
New York

Cannae Advisors, Morgan Stanley Buy $174M Debt Attached to Albany Mall

By Brian Pascus
A sunset could be dawning over the commercial real estate market in New York and other cities, according to Newmark.
Finance  ·  Analysis
National

CRE Lending Down 52 Percent Annually: Newmark

By Brian Pascus
The new Facebook data center is seen under construction on November 7, 2019 in Eagle Mountain, Utah. The facility is a 970,000 square foot building and sits on 500 acres.
Development  ·  IMPACT
Washington DC

Data Center Delivery Could Face Big Delays Through 2027

By Mark Hallum