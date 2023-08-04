Mitsuki Japanese Market Heads to Park Row by City Hall

A Japanese grocery store is coming to the landmarked, red Potter Building on Park Row and Beekman Street, across from New York City Hall in the Financial District.

Mitsuki Japanese Market inked a deal for 2,400 square feet of retail space in the building at 36 Park Row, according to landlord Thor Equities. The purveyor of Japanese snacks and sushi will occupy 1,200 square feet on the ground floor and 1,200 square feet in the basement of the building on a seven-year lease with an option to extend three more years, according to Thor.

A Thor spokesperson declined to provide asking rent for the space, but average asking retail rents in the neighborhood were $299 per square foot in the second quarter, according to a CBRE report.

The Park Row store will be Mitsuki’s second New York City outpost, joining a location at 703 Manhattan Avenue that opened a year ago. Along with an array of candy, drinks, savory snacks and prepared food, Mitsuki also sells some Japanese home goods and toys.

“We are excited to welcome the Mitsuki Japanese Market to this thriving neighborhood in Lower Manhattan,” said Jack Sitt, an executive vice president at Thor. “It is thrilling that they have selected our development for their newest location that will provide them with the adequate space to sell Japanese grocery offerings to New Yorkers and tourists alike.”

A Thor spokesperson also declined to provide the brokers involved in the lease.

The 11-story Potter Building was one of the city’s early mid-rise office buildings, constructed in 1886 with an iron frame, sculpted terra-cotta, a cast-iron base and some of the most advanced fireproofing methods of its era. The architect, Norris G. Starkweather, designed the property with an eclectic mix of architectural styles, including aspects of Queen Anne, neo-Grec, Renaissance Revival and Colonial Revival, according to the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.