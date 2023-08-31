Design + Construction  ·  Development
Los Angeles

Lincoln Property Company Plans Office-to-Resi Conversion in Culver City

By August 31, 2023 3:05 pm
The six-story building will rise on a 2.2-acre site at 5700 Hannum Avenue.
The six-story building will rise on a 2.2-acre site at 5700 Hannum Avenue. rendering: KFA Architecture/5700hannum.com

Development firm LPC West is adding more to its plate in Culver City, Calif., with a fresh plan to replace an older office property with a mixed-use apartment complex.

Lincoln Property Company’s West Coast subsidiary filed plans for the entitlements, including density and height bonuses, to build 309 units in the growing Fox Hills neighborhood, Urbanize reported. Twenty-seven of the units would be designated as very low-income affordable housing.

The six-story building will rise on a 2.2-acre site at 5700 Hannum Avenue with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The KFA Architecture-designed plan also calls for 5,600 square feet of ground-floor commercial space; more than 54,000 square feet of open space, including a central courtyard, a gym, common rooms, and a rooftop amenity deck; and parking for 428 vehicles.

Construction could begin in the first quarter of 2025 and conclude after approximately 30 months in the fourth quarter of 2027, Urbanize reported.

LPC West has other active projects in Culver City. The firm is planning to build 145,831 square feet of offices along Watseka Street downtown with joint venture partner Clarion Partners. LPC West also previously built a new office project in Culver City leased to Apple, and the Entrada office complex. 

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

5700 Hannum Avenue, Development, Multifamily, KFA Architecture, Lincoln Property Company, LPC West
