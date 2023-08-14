Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) has signed a 10-year lease to move into a Class A building in Glendale, Calif. and expand its West Coast operations.

The media firm will move from its location in neighboring Burbank into 20,011 square feet at the 24-story property at 655 North Central Avenue in early 2024. The landlord, DivcoWest, announced the deal.

The property is a 549,000-square-foot tower formerly known as Glendale Plaza, which was renovated in 2018. It includes an eight-level parking garage adjacent to the 134 Freeway.

HMPG is a subsidiary of Hearst Television that develops and produces programming for stations affiliated with ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW, according to its website. The company also has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, N.C.

San Francisco-based DivcoWest, a DivCore Capital company, invests in office, research and development, lab, industrial, retail and multifamily spaces.

