Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Estate Cos Lands Two Construction Loans for South Florida Rentals

By August 23, 2023 5:50 pm
reprints
Soleste on the Bay in North Miami Beach. Rendering: Estate Companies

Estate Companies scored two construction loans totaling $170.8 million for residential projects in South Florida, property records show. The loans will finance the construction of apartments in North Miami Beach and Hollywood, part of a growing list of residential projects for the South Miami-based developer. 

Estate Companies, in partnership with Westdale Capital, nabbed a $100 million construction loan for a 28-story tower with 363 rental units in North Miami Beach. U.S. Bank boosted a $33.8 million mortgage originated in 2021 by $66.2 million, bringing the total financing to $100 million, according to mortgage documents. 

SEE ALSO: Pacific Life Lends $94M for New Rochelle Apartments Build

Called Soleste on the Bay, the project is at 16375 Biscayne Boulevard near Maule Lake, immediately south of another rental project that Estate is building. The South Miami-based developer assembled the 3.8-acre parcel, which will be home to both towers, between 2020 and 2021, paying $34.4 million. 

Six miles up the road in Hollywood, Estate, led by Robert Suris and Jeffrey Ardizon, secured a $70.8 million construction loan from Nationwide Life Insurance Companies.

The financing will go to Soleste Hollywood Village North, a 12-story project at 2001 Van Buren Street that will feature 308 apartments and 384 parking spaces as well as an amenity deck with a pool, fitness center and shared offices. 

Just like in North Miami Beach, Estate owns the neighboring site. Last year, city officials approved a rental project with 200 units. Together, the parcels span 2.4 acres. Estate assembled the land in 2021, paying nearly $15 million in total, per records. 

The South Miami-based developer has yet another rental project underway in Hollywood, a town between Miami and Fort Lauderdale that has seen an uptick in development as rental rates have skyrocketed across South Florida since the start of the pandemic.

Last year, Estate obtained an $80 million construction for a 324-unit building near the Young Circle Park.

A representative for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Soleste Hollywood Village North, Soleste on the Bay, Estate Companies, Nationwide Life Insurance Companies, U.S. Bank, Westdale Capital
A rendering for LCOR's 307-unit residential tower in downtown New Rochelle.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York

Pacific Life Lends $94M for New Rochelle Apartments Build

By Andrew Coen
Chinmay Bhatt (left) and Noam Franklin.
Finance  ·  Players
National

Berkadia’s Chinmay Bhatt and Noam Franklin On Momentum for Equity in CRE

By Andrew Coen
Charles Schwab plans to cut its footprint in San Fransisco, where one of its properties at 211 Main Street (pictured) is secured by CMBS debt.
Finance  ·  CMBS
San Francisco

Charles Schwab Office Downsizing Poses Limited Threat to CMBS Deals: Barclays

By Andrew Coen