Dwight Mortgage Trust Lends $44M on Oregon City Apartments

By August 17, 2023 2:21 pm
Timberview Apartments and Townhomes Photo: Dwight Capital

Pacific Northwest developer Pahlisch Commercial has sealed a $44 million debt package to refinance a newly constructed multifamily asset in Oregon, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT), the affiliate real estate investment trust of Dwight Capital, supplied the bridge loan on Pahlisch’s 180-unit Timberview Apartments and Townhomes complex in Oregon City, Ore. Proceeds from the loan will retire existing construction debt on the property, which features 11 buildings. 

McBride Capital’s Ken McBride and Matt McBride arranged the transaction.

Located at 15150 Gifford Lane near Oregon City Golf Club, the property includes a community clubhouse, lounge and fireplace on 9.6 acres. Other property amenities include a fitness center, bike lounge, dog wash and pool with a sundeck. 

Officials at Pahlisch Commercial and Dwight did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

