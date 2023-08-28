DC Chicken Shop Roaming Rooster to Open at Woodmore Towne Centre

Chicken sandwich shop Roaming Rooster has inked a 2,482-square-foot lease at Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden, Md.

The company, a Black-owned local business, began in 2015 as a food truck operating in Washington, D.C. It opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 2018, and now has a dozen stores around the region.

Roaming Rooster, which serves only cage-free chicken, will join other eateries, such as CAVA, Silver Diner, Copper Canyon and Nando’s Peri-Peri, at the 712,000-square-foot shopping center.

Landlord Urban Edge Properties acquired the property, along with an adjacent 22-acre parcel, in 2022 for $193 million.

“With the powerhouses of Wegmans and Costco anchoring the property, along with a strongly curated mix of retail and services, Woodmore Towne Centre creates strong demand for creative concepts for both shoppers and residents in the surrounding neighborhoods,” Justin Lustig, vice president of leasing for Urban Edge, told Commercial Observer. “We love to partner with local, family businesses, creating something new that our visitors will be excited to experience. By pairing niche concepts like Roaming Rooster with national favorites, we are able to create the most compelling shopping and dining destination possible.”

Located on 83 acres just nine miles from D.C., the property is part of a larger 245-acre master-planned community encompassing more than 500 homes, a limited-service hotel and the Children’s Medical Center.

“Our expansion to this prime location marks a significant milestone for us as we continue to bring our exceptional free-range chicken sandwiches to new communities” Biniam Habtemariam, co-owner of Roaming Roaster, said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to be joining Woodmore Towne Centre’s existing culinary powerhouses and excited to be a part of this dynamic center that combines diversity, convenience and community.”

The landlord was represented by Michael Ginsburg, Ryan Wilner and Ryan Minnehan of KLNB, while Wes Neal with ReconCRE represented Roaming Rooster.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.