C&W’s Javier Lezamiz Takes Over NYC Asset Services Role

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) is closing the gap left by the recent departure of Drew O’Connor by promoting another industry veteran, Javier Lezamiz, to the role, Commercial Observer has learned.

Until recently, Lezamiz was a managing director for the global brokerage, and will now take on the title of senior managing director of asset services: a role that oversees 600 employees and a 46 million-square-foot commercial property management portfolio, according to C&W.

Lezamiz started the new position Aug. 1.

“His successful track record overseeing large teams coupled with his strong client relationships instills extreme confidence that we will not only maintain our ranking as the number one property management firm in New York City, but also expand our portfolio and solidify our position as an industry leader,” Kevin Smith, executive managing director of asset services, said in a statement.

Lezamiz, who will focus mainly on the New York City and Long Island markets, has spent 25 years in the brokerage industry and started at C&W five years ago. Since then, he has overseen operational and financial management in commercial, residential and industrial properties.

Prior to joining C&W, Lezamiz spent four years as vice president of Normandy Real Estate Partners.

Lezamiz will take the position from O’Conner, who left the firm after 11 years in late July, for a job as head of commercial property management at Rudin Management. There, he will help manage the firm’s 10.5 million-square-foot office portfolio in New York City.

While C&W has seen a wave of departures in recent months — most notably investment sales powerhouses Adam Spies and Doug Harmon — leadership says it is being strategic in competing for talent.

“So we have perfect information when we make a decision about who to offer retention to or who not to offer retention,” C&W CEO Michelle MacKay said during a quarterly earnings call on Aug. 1. “People with certain skill sets become more or less valuable over time, we are very focused on retaining those individuals who will be part of future growth of the organization.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.