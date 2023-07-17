Unveiling the DC Power List
Insider Perspectives on this Unique Market and What's Ahead in 2023
By Chava Gourarie and Keith Loria July 17, 2023 1:29 pmreprints
Welcome to Commercial Observer’s Back Story, where we bring you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated Power D.C. list. Join us as we delve into the world of Washington-area commercial real estate and uncover the most influential figures shaping the capital region. In this episode, we’ll reveal the secrets behind compiling the Power D.C. list and explore captivating stories about the vibrant real estate landscape. Get ready for an insider’s perspective and deep insights into the movers and shakers of the Washington D.C. commercial real estate scene like Amazon (AMZN), Brookfield (BN), CBRE (CBRE), Fried Frank, Hoffman & Associates, Howard Hughes Corporation, JBG Smith (JBGS), JLL (JLL), Newmark (NMRK), Wells Fargo (WFC) and more.
Back Story, Amazon, Artemis Real Estate Partners, Barings, Brookfield, CBRE, Comstock, Douglas Development Corporation, Fried Frank, Hoffman & Associates, Howard Hughes Corporation, JBG Smith, JLL, MacKenzie Ventures, MRP Industrial, Newmark, Peterson Companies, Post Brothers, Rexmark, Roadside Development, Savills, St. John Properties, Standard Real Estate Investments, Trammell Crow Company, Wells Fargo