Vornado's Penn 1.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Canaccord Signs 75K-SF Lease at Vornado’s Penn 1

By Mark Hallum
The Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia near Pasadena.
Leases  ·  Sales
Los Angeles

LA’s Retail Prospects Darken, Report Shows

By Greg Cornfield
The largest CMBS workout by outstanding balance in June was a $220 million mortgage secured by 693 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan (pictured).
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

CMBS Realized Losses Climb in June

By Marc McDevitt