Finance  ·  Refinance
Los Angeles

Rise Koreatown Complex in LA Secures $172M Refi

Rescore, affiliate of Encore Capital, completed the 363-unit complex earlier this year

By July 17, 2023 1:45 pm
reprints
Koreatown in Los Angeles.
Koreatown in Los Angeles. photo: Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images
The new 363-unit Rise Koreatown at 750 South Oxford Avenue and 3525 West 8th Street.
The new 363-unit Rise Koreatown at 750 South Oxford Avenue and 3525 West 8th Street. photo: Blake DeSantis

The developers of the new 363-unit Rise Koreatown residential complex in Los Angeles have secured funds to refinance the project.

Greystone and Affinius Capital announced Monday that they closed a $135 million mortgage loan for the seven-story, Class A, mixed-use development in the Koreatown district, the most densely populated submarket of L.A. An undisclosed pension fund also provided a $37 million mezzanine loan.

SEE ALSO: Dwight Capital Refis Oregon Assisted Living Asset With $36M HUD Loan

“The bridge loan serves as a construction takeout and features the option of a Greystone permanent agency financing upon stabilization,” said Scott Chisholm, president and chief investment officer of Greystone Commercial Capital.

Records show L.A. County Employees Retirement Association previously provided $107.6 million in financing, which matured in October 2022.

Rescore Property Corporation, a private REIT and affiliate of Encore Capital Management, completed Rise in February with 363 apartments and 47,417 square feet of retail space over 2.3 acres near Western Avenue and Eighth Street.

L.A.’s Koreatown is the largest Korean enclave in the world outside of the Korean peninsula and has seen a rapid and significant construction boom over the past decade, with dozens of multifamily conversions, new ground-up development, ands strong restaurant and retail growth.

“The Koreatown submarket and Los Angeles as a whole have experienced strong rent growth coupled with high occupancy rates, Affinius Capital’s managing director Tom Burns said.

The companies formerly known as USAA Real Estate and Square Mile Capital Management formed Affinius earlier this year, and the new firm says it has $34 billion in net assets under management.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

3525 West 8th Street, 750 South Oxford Avenue, Koreatown, Scott Chisholm, Tom Burns, Affinius Capital, Encoure Capital Management, Greystone, Rescore Property Corporation
Boone Ridge Senior Living in Salem, Oreg.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Oregon

Dwight Capital Refis Oregon Assisted Living Asset With $36M HUD Loan

By Andrew Coen
Phase two of Society Las Olas, a 42-story apartment community located in Downtown Fort Lauderdale at 140 SW 2nd Streeet
Finance  ·  Construction
South Florida

Related Fund, Lubert-Adler Provide $226M Construction Loan for Luxury Florida Condo

By Brian Pascus
A rendering for RJ Capital Holdings' planned Trylon Tower project in Rego Park, Queens.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

BHI, Valley National Bank Lead $78M Construction Loan for Rego Park Resi Tower

By Andrew Coen