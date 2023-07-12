Sales  ·  Development
Florida

Wexford and Key International Acquire Boca Raton Development Site for $26M

By July 12, 2023 2:29 pm
reprints
Credit: Key International and WREI

Wexford Real Estate Investors and Key International dropped $25.5 million on a 2-acre development site in Boca Raton, Fla., with plans to create a multifamily community, the companies announced Tuesday. 

The joint venture will result in a 12-story, 190-unit luxury residential development, which will include a lobby, large units, and amenities on the fourth and top floors, per the announcement. 

SEE ALSO: California Investor Nabs Boutique Miami Beach Hotel for $20M

The 14 SE Fourth Street property will include a pool and rooftop lounge area, as well as landscaped grounds to connect pedestrians with ground-floor retail and green spaces.

The seller was DMBK LLC, an entity tied to real estate law firm Dunay, Miskel and Backman, which purchased the property in 2012 for $1.9 million, records show

Both Wexford and Key International are active in South Florida as well as in Boca Raton, an area that has the demographics and location to make it a “prime market,” Joseph Jacobs, president of Wexford Real Estate, said in a statement. 

In fact, Key International and Wexford are also partners on a second residential development in Boca Raton, since acquiring a 3.22-acre waterfront development site in 2017. The partners plan to deliver Boca Beach Residences, a luxury 32-unit condominium project featuring a marina, at the end of August. 

In addition to its projects with Key International, Wexford owns a 4.1-acre site in Boca Raton, where it plans to develop an eight-story multifamily apartment community, according to the company’s portfolio. 

The two companies’ prior development in the area is evidence of a larger trend of growth and development in Downton Boca Raton, Philip Braunstein, managing principal of Wexford, said in the press release. 

Leah Breakstone can be reached at lbreakstone@commercialobserver.com

Boca Beach Residences, Boca Raton, Joseph Jacobs, Philip Braunstein, Key International, Wexford Real Estate Investors
The Tropics Hotel.
Sales  ·  Hotels
Florida

California Investor Nabs Boutique Miami Beach Hotel for $20M

By Julia Echikson
The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon, California.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Los Angeles

Former Farmer John Meatpacking Plant in Los Angeles Sells for $206M

By Greg Cornfield
A truck leaves a large regional Walmart distribution center.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

Automated Walmart Center Sells for $109M in SoCal’s Inland Empire

By Greg Cornfield