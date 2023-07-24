Fort Lauderdale’s development pipeline could soon expand thanks to three proposals, according to filings made to the Fort Lauderdale Development Review Committee.

The proposals include a new hotel on the city’s barrier island, a rental building on the mainland, and the expansion of a multifamily tower that was already approved near the city’s Brightline Station.

HNR Group has proposed a 75-room hotel at 3001 Alhambra Street on Central Beach, a block west of the beach. Called 42 Hotel, the 15-story development would feature 47 parking spaces, a 984-square-foot café or bar, and 3,771 square feet of amenities.

The fifth and sixth floors would house a “sky lobby” while the top level would be converted into a rooftop restaurant.

The New York-based developer paid $2.8 million for the 11,100-square-foot lot, which now houses a three-story commercial building modeled after the Art Deco style, but which was completed in 2006, property records show.

Across the Intracoastal Waterway, Urbano filed plans to build a 14-story mixed-use building, called Deparc, at 901 E Sunrise Boulevard, across the street from Holiday Park.

Urbano’s plans call for 274 rental units — including 141 studios, 85 one-bedroom units and 48 two-bedroom units — plus a four-story parking garage with 369 parking spots, and 5,235 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

The Fort Lauderdale-based developer paid $7.2 million last year for the 2.29-acre site, which houses a single-story building leased to Hertz, according to records.

In the third proposal, Bachow Ventures wants to increase the density of its multifamily project at 11 North Andrews Avenue, a block east of Fort Lauderdale’s Brightline Station. The Miami Beach-based developer is seeking approval for a 37-story tower, designed by Cube 3, to house 371 units.

Last year, the development committee approved a 24-story proposal with 316 units. The half-acre site, owned by Jean and William Sonan, according to property records, is now home to a Goodyear auto repair shop.

The Fort Lauderdale Review Committee is set to hear the proposals Tuesday.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.