Five Guys Joins Upcoming Crossroads Village Center in Northern Virginia

Burger joint Five Guys has inked a 2,115-square-foot lease at Crossroads Village Center in Haymarket, Va.

Meladon Group is developing the 364,000-square-foot mixed-use development, which will include four multitenant retail buildings, as well as medical facilities, 79 townhomes and a 120-room hotel.

Located at 15150 Washington Street, this marks the sixth Five Guys location in Prince William County. Specializing in hamburgers, hot dogs and fries, Five Guys is a rapidly expanding fast-food chain that opened its first outpost in 1986 in Arlington County, Va.

“Retailers and developers are zeroing in on Prince William County,” Veronica Kamara, a principal for KLNB, who represented the owner in the deal, told Commercial Observer. “Haymarket continues to attract new residents, especially families with significant household incomes, and premier brands like Five Guys see a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on the growth.”

Kamara cited recent KLNB data that revealed more than 90,000 cars per day pass by the location, and approximately 73,000 people live within a five-mile radius, with an average household income of nearly $172,000.

Other tenants signed on to join Crossroads Village Center include Noodles & Company, Goodfellas Pizza, Popeyes, Crumbl Cookies, Bruster’s Ice Cream, and grocery store Lidl.

“The quality and diversity of our tenants is impressive, and we appreciate each and every one of them, as well as the town of Haymarket for welcoming us into their community,” Don Wooden, Meladon Group’s CEO, said in a prepared statement.

KLNB’s Melissa Welch also was part of the team representing the landlord, while Scott Thiell of Next Realty handled things for the tenant.

