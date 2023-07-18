FDNY Extends Lease for Truck Service Center in Greenpoint

The New York City Fire Department has nailed down a deal to keep its 35,000-square-foot truck service center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, according to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, which handles leasing for the city.

The deal allows the FDNY to continue to occupy the ground floor and mezzanine of a warehouse at 59 Paidge Avenue, along the Newtown Creek waterfront, according to a notice in The City Record.

The agency will pay $700,000 a year, $58,333 a month, from September 2023 to March 2025, according to the City Record. That works out to roughly $20 per square foot.

It wasn’t clear whether there were brokers involved in the deal, which amends the FDNY’s long-term existing lease.

The department has stored and repaired fire trucks at the property since 1995, though Hurricane Sandy forced a temporary relocation to Sunnyside, Queens in 2014 after the Paidge Avenue facility flooded. FDNY last extended the lease on Paidge Avenue in 2017, at the same rent of $700,000 a year, according to the City Record.

