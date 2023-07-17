BGO Rolls Out New Industrial REIT

BentallGreenOak (BGO) is looking to capitalize on increased e-commerce buying habits through its new industrial-focused real estate investment trust

The firm announced last week its new on-listed BGO Industrial Real Estate Income Trust offering as a “pure play” industrial REIT investing primarily in “stabilized income-oriented industrial warehouse and logistics properties” across the U.S.

“With the rapid growth of technology and e-commerce, we believe the logistics industry has become increasingly complex, requiring newer and more technologically advanced buildings,” Michael Glimcher, BGO’s CEO of retail strategies, said in written comments. “We focus primarily on acquiring stabilized, income-oriented modern industrial warehouse and logistics assets that cater to the demands of last-mile delivery, e-commerce and mission-critical supply chain operations.”

Glimcher said the REIT will target properties in “top markets” with “moderate to high barriers” for entry located near “large and growing population centers with access to blue-collar workers.” He added that having adequate transportation infrastructure adjacent to food centers or production sites is also a key factor in determining what the REIT will invest in.

“These are the properties that connect global supply chains to consumers, making them a vital component of any thriving economy,” Glimcher said.

BGO is a diversified CRE company with both a global real estate investment and lending platform with roughly $83 billion of assets under management as of March 31,2023. The firm’s Core Plus Fund executed $2 billion of origination volume in 2022.

