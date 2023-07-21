Arlington County, EYA Break Ground on Affordable Senior Housing in Riggs Park

The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, in partnership with EYA, broke ground on Riggs Crossing Senior Residences, a 93-unit affordable senior housing development in Washington, D.C., Thursday, in partnership with Arlington County.

The senior component of Riggs Crossing is the second phase of a two-part project in the Riggs Park neighborhood, at the intersection of Riggs Road and South Dakota Avenue Northeast. The first phase, which included 90 townhomes, of which five were designated as affordable housing, opened in 2022.

SEE ALSO: New Jersey Sues Feds Over Congestion Pricing Approval

“This new housing is going to ensure more longtime Washingtonians, including many of our neighbors who have played an important role in the transformation of Riggs Park, can continue their legacies in D.C.,” Mayor Muriel Bowser, who attended the groundbreaking of both phases, said Friday. “This project has been a true team effort across district government and with the community.”

The project was partly funded with approximately $25 million from the Housing Production Trust Fund from the DC Department of Housing and Community Development.

Bowser began working on the project as an advisory neighborhood commissioner and later as a Ward 4 councilmember more than a decade ago.

The new units will include 52 apartments for households with incomes at or below 30 percent of the median family income (MFI) and 41 apartments for households between 30 to 50 percent of MFI, which is currently $93,547 for a family of four.

The development will also include ground-floor retail, of which at least 5,000 square feet is reserved for lease by local and unique retailers.



Jaydot, a local nonprofit, will support senior residents with services such as meals, mental health resources and transportation access.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.