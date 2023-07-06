Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Apollo Supplies $114M Construction Loan on West Village Condo Project

By July 6, 2023 4:19 pm
The West Village area of Manhattan. Photo: Jonbilous/Adobe Stock

Aurora Capital Associates has inked $114 million of construction financing for a planned ground-up condominium development in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Apollo Global Management provided the loan for Aurora’s 11-story condo project at 140 Jane Street, according to Newmark (NMRK), which brokered the deal that closed Wednesday. The property was previously known as 134 Jane Street when it was vacant and used as a parking lot. 

SEE ALSO: KPG Funds Bags $50 Million Construction Loan From Sabal, GDSNY, Maxim Capital

Newmark’s  Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Christopher Kramer, Nick Scribani and Benjamin Kroll arranged the transaction.

Aurora filed plans to develop the 106,000-square-foot property, which will be designed by BKSK Architects, in 2021. It will have 11 units with a mix of three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom condos, according to Newmark. Construction is slated to start sometime this year on the project, which will also include 200 square feet of retail space, The Real Deal reported.

Spokespeople at Apollo did not immediately return a request for comment. Aurora declined to comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobsercialobserver.com 

Benjamin Kroll, Christopher Kramer, Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Apollo, Aurora Capital Associates, Newmark
