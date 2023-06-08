The Writers Strike and Studio Real Estate: What Will Happen?

When screenwriters and television writers voted to strike in mid-April after contract negotiations with Hollywood production companies soured, film studios on both coasts found themselves caught in the crossfire.

On May 2, Writers Guild of America members formed picket lines at several Los Angeles studio headquarters after the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers refused to grant mandatory staffing minimums, guaranteed weeks of employment, and higher wages.

But unionized writers also targeted several production facilities in New York and Los Angeles with a goal of shutting filming down on active film and TV shoots. Members of other unions, including actors, Teamsters, and stagehands, often joined in solidarity to halt work on set.

During the first week of the strike, writers and other affiliated union members disrupted shoots for “American Horror Story” and “Daredevil: Born Again” at Silvercup Studios in Long Island City, Queens. A few days later, picketers interrupted filming of “FBI: Most Wanted” at Broadway Stages in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and demonstrators marched in front of Steiner Studios at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Writers also swarmed the Chicago studio where “The Chi” was being filmed; set up a pre-dawn picket line at a Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles where Hulu was shooting “Interior Chinatown”; and tailed actor Aziz Ansari, who was filming a Lionsgate comedy in Southern California. The union even interrupted NBCUniversal and Fox’s upfront presentations previewing their fall seasons and forced Netflix to move its in-person event at the Paris Theater on May 17 to a virtual one.

So far the WGA strike has succeeded in halting scores of shoots. The number of film and television projects in the Los Angeles area fell 54 percent this year from the same period in 2022, and no scripted TV shows had applied for permits in the city during the first week in June, according to Film LA. Most of the shows currently being produced are either reality programs or independent films, which don’t require union labor.

The strike also injected instability into a sector of the commercial real estate industry that already experienced significant interruptions of production during the pandemic. Some developers finishing construction on new sound stages have to delay signing new shows until the strike is resolved. And Hollywood studios that signed long-term, 10-year leases at production facilities could shift to more seasonal arrangements.

“Renters of sound stages are continuing to pay their rent but developers aren’t so enamored with those leases anymore,” Carl Muhlstein, who analyzes the entertainment industry and commercial real estate for JLL Los Angeles as executive managing director, said. “Some of the developers lost their pricing power but now it’s going to return. The studios don’t want to be caught paying for empty stages.”

Some investors are already feeling the pinch. Los Angeles-based Hudson Pacific Properties, whose portfolio includes media and tech office space, has seen its office revenue in the first quarter dip compared with the first quarter a year ago and overall operating income fall from the same period last year. The economic uncertainty is likely to continue, prompting HPP to suspend its funds for operations (FFO) outlook for studios for the rest of the year, Commercial Observer reported.

A prolonged strike could have devastating economic consequences. The most recent labor action in 2007 that lasted 14 weeks cost the California economy $2.1 billion and 38,000 jobs.

That’s the number of motion picture jobs that existed in New York City in 2013. The figure has since quintupled to 185,000 by 2019 while the amount of wages those jobs generated rose from $4.9 billion to $18.1 billion over that six year period, according to New York City’s office of media and entertainment.

With the film and television industry comprising 6.5 percent of New York City’s gross domestic product, the economic pain will be distributed across the entertainment sector.