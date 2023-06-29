New warehouse development in Southern California’s Inland Empire next to Rialto Middle School.
Sales  ·  Industrial
National

U.S. Industrial Real Estate Sales Plummet Compared to 2022

By Greg Cornfield
Older office and rent stabilized buildings in New York City have seen dramatic declines in prices and valuations on the investment sales market. Will they ever bounce back?
Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

Why the Prices of NYC Office and Rent-Stabilized Apartment Buildings Are Tumbling

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Miami Beach.
Sales  ·  Land
Florida

13th Floor Assembles Oceanfront Miami Beach Site With $73M Buy

By Julia Echikson