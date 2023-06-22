Tech Firm WithSecure Signs 7K-SF Deal at 116 East 16th Street

Finland-based tech firm WithSecure is relocating its New York City offices to 116 East 16th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

WithSecure signed a five-year lease for 6,500 square feet on the eighth floor of the Samco Properties-owned building between Park Avenue South and Irving Place, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Currently headquartered at GFP Real Estate’s 594 Broadway, WithSecure closed the deal in May with plans to occupy the space in July. Asking rent was $65 per square foot, the source said.

JLL (JLL)’s Brett Harvey represented Samco Properties in the deal while Andrew Coe, also of JLL, negotiated the deal on behalf of the tenant. The brokers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With offices in Helsinki, Tokyo and Leuven, Belgium, WithSecure extended its 6,300 square feet at 594 Broadway by three-years in June 2022, according to a report. It’s unclear why they’re moving at this time.

Other tenants at 116 East 16th, which stands at about 12 stories, include The Stand Restaurant & Comedy Club on the ground floor and printing company Ever Ready BluePrint on the fourth floor.

