One of Miami’s most dominant multifamily dealmakers is jumping ship from Cushman & Wakefield to CBRE to lead a multifamily capital markets team in South Florida.

Robert Given, along with his team members Troy Ballard, Zachary Sackley, Calum Weaver and Brad Capas, will join CBRE to focus on private multifamily and land sales, structured debt and equity finance, and private capital sales throughout the region. The group will report to Josh Bank, Florida market leader for CBRE.

The team has completed some of the largest multifamily deals in the last years in South Florida, representing the sellers in Harbor Group International’s purchase of the 816-unit ParkLine Miami complex and Hines’ acquisition of the 495-unit Gables Station property, both of which sold for more than $400 million.

For Given and several team members, this is actually a homecoming. Givens previously worked at CBRE for 13 years, leaving for C&W in 2016. In the seven years since, his team has done $20 billion worth of deals.

Givens, Sackley and Ballard will be vice chairmen at CBRE, while Weaver and Capas will be executive vice presidents.

Investment sales have slowed considerably since the feverish years of 2021 and 2022, with just $40.6 million in multifamily sales in the first quarter of 2023, down 83 percent from the previous year. That said, both the sales and the development markets are still very much in play, just slightly more complicated because of slowing rent growth, rising interest rates and a reluctant debt market.

