Features  ·  Players
National

Podcast: Editors Discuss the 2023 Power 100 and Power Finance Lists

By and June 7, 2023 6:00 am
reprints
Commercial Observer

Compiling one of Commercial Observer’s annual Power Lists — the authoritative source for the most powerful people in commercial real estate — is no mean feat… In a particularly tumultuous year for commercial real estate, Commercial Observer’s editors ranked industry leaders who didn’t just adapt to the times, they defined them.

Max Gross, CO’s editor in chief, and Cathy Cunningham, finance editor and co-deputy editor, reveal how they chose this year’s Power Finance and Power 100 honorees, the trends that stood out, the industry moves — and investments — that propelled people higher, and why the lists’ No. 1 honorees were so crowned.


Pull up a chair, grab a cup of tea (or something more bracing), and join the conversation.

SEE ALSO: California’s Life Sciences Industry Generates $414B a Year: Report
Power 100 2023, Power Finance 2023, JPMorgan Chase, Signature Bank
Chemistry lab technician performs a shake-out test for traces of acid in a laboratory of pharmaceutical and technology group Merck.
life sciences
California

California’s Life Sciences Industry Generates $414B a Year: Report

By Greg Cornfield
U.S. Capitol building
Finance  ·  Industry
Washington DC

Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Changes for Retail REITs, Granting Greater Equity Stakes

By Brian Pascus
Edgardo Defortuna at his Fortune International Group headquarters in Miami in April 2023.
Design + Construction  ·  Construction
Florida

Miami Developer Edgardo Defortuna On Building Condos in the Magic City

By Julia Echikson