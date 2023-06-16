Ex-Mets Pitcher Matt Harvey Joins Newmark

Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey is now playing an entirely different ballgame: commercial real estate.

Harvey, who retired from baseball in May, has joined Newmark as a managing director of its multifamily debt origination and advisory unit. The news was first reported Thursday by The New York Post.

“I’ve always been interested in the many different aspects of real estate,” Harvey said in a statement. “By joining an incredibly successful firm such as Newmark, I will be able to learn and grow from some of the best in the industry.”

Harvey will begin his commercial real estate career developing new client relationships before he starts pitching loans with Newmark’s Capital Markets Strategies unit, The Post reported.

But it was Harvey’s game play, not his real estate chops, that first caught the eye of Newmark’s business line president, Anthony Orso, who helped him score a gig at the big-name brokerage, according to The Post.

Harvey met Orso in 2013 at Citi Field while helping Orso’s son learn to throw a pitch, just three years after Harvey joined the Mets, The Post reported. The two maintained a relationship during Harvey’s decadelong career, where he helped pitch the Mets to the World Series in 2015 before an injury and a suspension for distributing drugs hampered his play.

Despite being new to real estate, Harvey is already swinging big at the brokerage.

“Matt has already hit the ground running, meeting with clients and colleagues and deploying his team-building skills to the multifamily and commercial financing sector,” Newmark told The Post in a statement.

Harvey isn’t the first big name to join Newmark this year, at least in the commercial real estate world. The brokerage landed investment sales duo Adam Spies and Doug Harmon from rival brokerage Cushman & Wakefield in February, Commercial Observer reported.

Orso and a representative for the Mets did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Commercial Observer.

