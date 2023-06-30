Leases  ·  Retail
Virginia

Madina Halal Supermarket Joins Northern Virginia Shopping Center

By June 30, 2023 3:08 pm
Ashdale Plaza. Photo: Divaris Real Estate

Madina Halal Supermarket has inked a 10-year, 4,484-square-foot lease at Ashdale Plaza Shopping Center in Woodbridge, Va.

A private investor going by AK Ashdale LLC owns the 94,000-square-foot Ashdale Plaza, having acquired it in 2000 for $6.9 million, according to public records. 

SEE ALSO: Eastern L.A. Regional Center Expands Lease at Ratkovich Co.’s Alhambra Campus

Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord in the lease. 

Located at 2900-2980 Dale Boulevard, Ashdale Plaza has a tenant roster that includes Goodwill, Family Dollar, DaVita Dale City Dialysis and Wells Fargo. With the new lease, the shopping center is now 100 percent occupied.  

“Ashdale Plaza continues to attract attention with two additional pad sites currently being marketed,” Rob Gray, vice president at Divaris Real Estate’s D.C. office, told Commercial Observer by email. “These pad sites present promising opportunities for businesses looking to establish a presence in the area.”

The property is directly off Interstate 95 and offers high visibility with 45,000 cars passing daily, according to Gray. 

It was not clear who represented the tenant in the lease.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

