Law Firm Cassidy Levy Kent Inks Deal at DC’s 2112 Penn

International law firm Cassidy Levy Kent has inked a 12-year, 11,449-square-foot lease at 2112 Pennsylvania Avenue, an 11-story office building in Washington, D.C.

The 230,000-square-foot building is owned by Skanska, which developed the property in 2018.

“2112 Pennsylvania is perfectly situated in a thriving part of Washington’s business district, and the lawyers and economists of Cassidy Levy Kent look forward to welcoming current and future clients to our offices in this world-class building,” Bob Cassidy, a partner at the firm, said in a statement. The firm will be relocating from the fourth floor of 900 19th Street NW.

The property, which was designed by Gensler, is in the heart of Foggy Bottom, and features a distinctive sculptural façade, a fitness center and a rooftop terrace. The building is LEED Gold, WiredScore Gold and Fitwel certified, and was the first commercial office building in the District to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

The ground floor of 2112 Penn has retail that includes restaurants Flower Child and North Italia.

With the lease, the building is now 90 percent occupied with a tenant roster that also includes Skanska’s D.C. office, NERA Economic Consulting, the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, and law firms Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Berry Appleman & Leiden.

CBRE represented Cassidy Levy Kent in the lease, while Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE represented Skanska. No sides of the deal would disclose the rent for the 2112 Penn space, but asking rents in that area of D.C. average $80.74 a square foot, according to CBRE’s latest office report.

