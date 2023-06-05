Industry  ·  Players
Washington DC

IPA Brings in Savills’ Lindsay Stroud as Senior Managing Director

By June 5, 2023 12:56 pm
reprints
Lindsay Stroud. Photo: IPA

Lindsay Stroud, who has two decades of commercial real estate finance experience, has joined advisory firm Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, as a senior managing director in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office.

IPA works with institutional and major private investors.

SEE ALSO: Retail’s Latest Lifeline? Equity.

In his new role, Stroud will work with management to build an IPA Capital Markets team in the mid-Atlantic region. He will report to Marc Sznajderman, senior vice president and head of production for the firm’s Eastern region.

“The IPA team has grown exponentially in the past year, not only nationally but with industry leaders like Brian Eisendrath, Jordan Ray and Gary Mozer,” Stroud told Commercial Observer. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with the mid-Atlantic [team] and continu[ing]  to provide a high level of service to my clients.”

Stroud comes to IPA from Savills, where he served as senior managing director, arranging senior debt, mezzanine debt and equity for a wide variety of commercial real estate transactions, both nationally and internationally. He’s also held capital markets positions at Perseus Realty Capital and Phillips Realty Capital.

Over his career, Stroud has completed more than $5 billion of deals across acquisition financings, refinancings and recapitalizations of various property types. Recent deals include the $16 million sale of 1010 Vermont Avenue NW in Washington, D.C., which is converting from office to multifamily; and the sale of 450,000 square feet of land in Alexandria, Va., by the Institute for Defense Analyses.

“Lindsay’s extensive experience, recognition as an industry thought leader and long-standing client and capital relationships makes him an excellent addition to IPA,” Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of business at Marcus Millichap Capital Corporation, said in a prepared statement. “We are confident that he will play a vital role in strengthening our presence in the mid-Atlantic region.” 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

Evan Denner, Lindsay Stroud, Marc Sznajderman, Marcus & Millichap, Institutional Property Advisors
Leases  ·  Features
New York City

Retail’s Latest Lifeline? Equity.

By Andrew Coen
Premium
Retailers on average saw a 26.5 percent increase in organized theft in the last year, according to the National Retail Federation.
Features
National

Sunday Summary: Retail’s Big Theft Problem

By The Editors
MSquared is helping fund this 50 percent affordable rental project in Lynwood, Washington, Koz on Alderwood.
Design + Construction  ·  Finance
National

MSquared Raises $200M for 2 Mixed-Income Housing Funds

By Rebecca Baird-Remba