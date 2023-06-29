Furniture dealer MOI has signed a 12,911-square foot lease in Washington, D.C.’s Central Business District.

The Baltimore-based company will relocate its showroom in the District from 111 K Street NE to the second floor of 1901 L Street NW next month.

Joint owners Rockefeller Group and Meridian Group redeveloped the 12-story, 212,000-square-foot trophy office building in 2019, and it became the first WELL-certified building in D.C.

“As our team grew, we needed more space to collaborate with each other, with our partners, and with our clients,” Brian Alvarez, MOI’s director of business development, told Commercial Observer. “Our best work happens when we’re all together, and this beautiful building makes it easier to commute, offers great neighborhood amenities, and is just a short distance to the Herman Miller and Knoll showrooms, our key manufacturing partners.”

What’s more, 1901 L is in close proximity to many of MOI’s clients and partners,, Alvarez added.

“As the first WELL-certified building in D.C., and LEED Gold certified, our space showcases our commitment to the well-being of our employees and the environment,” he said. WELL certification relates to a building’s impact on human health and well-being, while LEED certification refers to energy efficiency and carbon emissions.

The new space offers an open concept with floor-to-ceiling glass walls. The building also features a fitness studio and rooftop space among its many amenities.

Savills’ Nicole Miller represented MOI in the lease, while the joint venture owners were represented in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.