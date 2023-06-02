Arlington Partnership to Build $61M Affordable Housing in DC’s Fort Totten

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has issued $30.6 million in tax-exempt bonds for the construction of Fort Totten Senior Apartments, an apartment community reserved for seniors in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 4.

DCHFA is also providing a $25.5 million loan from the Housing Production Trust Fund for the 100 percent affordable community.

Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing is developing the $61 million four-story building, with additional money coming from private sources. The development will include 93 apartments for seniors 62 or older.

“Fort Totten is a vibrant and rapidly growing community,” Christopher E. Donald, DCHFA’s executive director and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “This continuum of housing will continue to enrich the neighborhood and the city.”

Fort Totten Senior Apartments will include three studios, 84 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units. Thirty-nine units will be restricted to 30 percent of the area median income (AMI), which currently stands at $142,300 for a household of four, and will benefit from a local rent supplement program subsidy.

The building will include 44 units designed to accommodate seniors of various abilities, including four units for people with visual or hearing impairments, and 10 one-bedroom units set aside for permanent supportive housing tenants.

Amenities will include meeting and exercise rooms, lounges, a library, an on-site residents service coordinator, a community garden, and an underground parking garage.

The property is less than a mile from the Fort Totten Metro station.

The apartments are slated to open in 2024.

