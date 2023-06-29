Miami Beach Investor Pays $15M for Plantation Medical Office Park

Private investor Alberto Dayan paid $15.45 million for a medical office park in Plantation, Fla., property records show.

Located between 6710 and 6834 West Sunrise Boulevard, the property features six single-story buildings totaling 63,319 square feet. The sale equates to $244 a square foot.

The campus is 98 percent occupied, and a vacant portion of the property has already been approved for a two-story, 22,000-square-foot medical building, according to the Avison Young team, which represented the seller Triarch Capital Group. The Aventura-based real estate investor had bought the property for $11.3 million in 2019, records show.

Originally from Argentina, Dayan owns the Miami Beach-based Dayan & Dayan Interior Construction and Design, which specializes in the remodeling of luxury homes, per his Linkedin profile. Dayan, who could not be reached for comment, secured an $8.5 million mortgage from the Israel Discount Bank of New York.

The seller’s brokers, John K. Crotty, David Duckworth, Michael T. Fay and Brian C. de la Fé, are also involved in one of the biggest deals in South Florida. Near Downtown Miami, the team is marketing the sale of a 15.5-acre, waterfront site owned by Malaysian casino operator Genting Group. Terra, led by David Martin, was under contract to buy the site for $1.2 billion, but the deal fell apart last week.

