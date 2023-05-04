Stream Realty Adds New VP to Northern Virginia Office

Stream Realty Partners has added Ashley Elkin as a vice president in its Northern Virginia office.

Elkin comes to the firm from Beyond20, where she served as a project manager at a tech firm that worked with government and commercial clients. In her career, Elkin has also worked at CBRE and Savills, and has handled sales and leasing brokerage, land development for commercial and residential uses, agency leasing, project management, and construction.

She is also credited with helping Expedia streamline its leased real estate portfolio, improving operational efficiencies and allowing significant cost savings.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Stream, particularly because of the impressive team that they have assembled in Northern Virginia, and their reputation for excellence in commercial real estate,” Elkin told Commercial Observer. “As someone who is passionate about the real estate industry, this role offers me the opportunity to work with a range of clients and help drive business growth in a dynamic market. I’m excited to contribute my skills and knowledge to such a talented and forward-thinking team.”

In her new position, Elkin will be responsible for sourcing, winning and executing office business across all service lines, including leasing, investment sales, and tenant and landlord representation.

“I am eager to explore new business opportunities in the Northern Virginia market, especially in Arlington,” she said. “With my deep knowledge of the local real estate landscape and extensive industry experience, I’m confident that I can identify new avenues for growth and build lasting relationships with new partners.”

Elkin participated as a tour guide in the bus tour organized by the Northern Virginia chapter of the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks on Thursday.

“Stream will continue to grow and thrive in this competitive market by proactively seeking new opportunities and promoting Stream’s strengths,” she said.

One of Elkin’s most notable roles from her varied career was serving as project manager for the new Ritz-Carlton Resort & Residences in Turks & Caicos, charged with ensuring that every aspect of the development met the exacting standards of the Ritz-Carlton brand.

“It was a challenging but rewarding experience, and it taught me a great deal about the importance of collaboration, communication, and attention to detail in complex development projects,” she said.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.