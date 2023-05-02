NY Bakery and Desserts Opening Times Square Flagship

NY Bakery and Desserts found a sweet spot for a new Times Square flagship.

The bakery signed a 10-year deal for 3,000 square feet at 1580 Broadway, which uses the alternate address of 2 Times Square, said tenant broker John Hurley of Isa Realty Group.

Asking rents at the building between West 47th and 48th streets are around $800 per square foot, according to landlord Sherwood Equities.

The Times Square store will add to the bakery’s other Manhattan location at 512 Seventh Avenue when it opens in the summer. NY Bakery and Desserts plans to open more outposts around the city this year, Hurley said.

Its new store’s neighbors — including hat store Lids, restaurant Olive Garden and chocolatier Max Brenner — and the location in the Crossworlds of the World helped sweeten the deal for the bakery, said Sherwoods’s Fred Rosenberg.

“They took the space because it is in the middle of Times Square,” said Rosenberg, who brokered the deal in-house for Sherwood. “2 Times Square is a very prestigious location and it’s an ideal fit. It’s near all the theaters and surrounded by great retail.”

