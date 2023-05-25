National Academy of Design Signs 8K-SF Lease at 519 West 26th Street

The National Academy of Design is relocating its offices and gallery to 7,815 square feet at 521 West 26th Street in Chelsea.

The nearly two-century-old society for artists and architects signed a seven-year lease for the new space in the base of the building owned by Walter Schik, according to tenant broker Denham Wolf.

Denham Wolf did not disclose the asking rent in the building. It’s also unclear where the organization will relocate from.

“Following the individualized and comprehensive behind-the-scenes analysis we do for any project, we helped National Academy to identify programmatic goals for the future and in turn, identify a space that would be supportive of their mission for the future,” Denham Wolf’s Lauren Davis, who brokered the deal on behalf of the tenant, said in a statement.

Kirill Azovtsev and Allison Buck of Savills brokered the deal on behalf of the landlord. Azovstev and Buck did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The National Academy of Design’s move to Chelsea opens an exciting new chapter in the long history of the Academy and reaffirms its commitment to contemporary art and architecture,” Gregory Wessner, executive Director of the National Academy of Design, said in a statement. “The adjacencies that being in Chelsea make possible will energize our programming and enable us to create a dynamic hub for new work and ideas in art and architecture.”

Built in 1920, 521 West 26th Street stands at nine stories and has 49 units of housing.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.