Monday.com’s Park Avenue South Office Leans Into Whimsy

What if you came to work and found an arcade, a basketball court, a record listening room, and walls lined with comic books and action figures?

Such is the case for employees at Monday.com, a publicly traded tech company that makes project management software. The firm occupies 110,000 square feet across four floors at 225 Park Avenue South, more than 50 percent of which is devoted to communal areas and amenity spaces.

Angelina Deaconeasa, an architect at Ted Moudis Associates who helped design the office, said that Monday wanted to help its 600 young employees feel at home. The office has a living room feel, with eclectic, mismatched furniture, plenty of potted plants, and kitschy details such as a large Statue of Liberty replica and comic books displayed on the walls.

“They’re comfortable working at home in their jammies in the living room, and this was a way to ease the transition and bring them back to work,” said Deaconeasa.

One of the large communal areas is called the Members Club, and includes a mix of long tables, benches and Modernist chairs. It’s adjacent to a kitchen and can serve as both an all-hands meeting space and a cafeteria for the company’s catered breakfasts and lunches. Rounding out the space is a mix of thrifted and new Midcentury couches and armchairs, arrayed around low wooden coffee tables. An overstuffed, armless pink sectional, an orange armchair, and wooden rattan chairs with dark orange cushions are among the seating options. Much of this living room area is open to the floor above, where people can look out from dedicated desk spaces.

The long kitchen area is mostly white — including white subway tile walls — with gray countertops, gray couches, and high tables with bar chairs. The space has two walls of windows and opens out onto a large terrace. The office, which was subleased from Buzzfeed, also has another outdoor terrace on a different floor.

Separate amenity areas include the aforementioned half-size basketball court, a listening room complete with a record player and shelves of LPs, a yoga room outfitted with mats and a low couch, a “library” with long blond wooden tables and dark wood Midcentury office chairs, and a small meeting room with comic books and action figures displayed on the walls, with graphic novels stacked on a bookshelf.

Construction began last July and wrapped in September, though many of the amenity spaces were not finished until April of this year.

