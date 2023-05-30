Development site in North Beach.
Analysis
South Florida

Miami CRE Investment Sales Drop 80% From 2022 Peak

By Chava Gourarie
Victor Calanog
Finance  ·  Players
National

Victor Calanog Leaves Moody’s for Real Estate Role at Manulife

By Andrew Coen
Locked-up merchandise at a Target in Queens, N.Y.
Leases  ·  Features
New York City

Organized Retail Crime: Store Owners Did Not Need This

By David M. Levitt