MCB to Develop Off-Campus Apartments for HBCU in NE Baltimore

MCB Real Estate is building Flats at the Markley, an off-campus housing development for students of Morgan State University, in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore,

MCB Real Estate teamed up with nonprofit Hamilton-Lauraville Main Street (HLMS) on the 146-unit project and has received funding from the Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund from Maryland’s Department of Housing & Community Development.

Demolition of a vacant printing facility on the site started this week, and Flats at the Markley is expected to be delivered in 2025. Located at 4500 Harford Road, the new five-story complex will feature in-unit washers and dryers, study rooms, game rooms, on-site parking, and an outdoor courtyard with sustainable landscaping.

Amy Bonitz, vice president of community development for MCB, noted the project will transform the largest vacant and blighted section of Harford Road in Baltimore City.

Morgan State is the largest of Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), with approximately 9,000 students.

“This new facility will provide Morgan students with a high-quality option for off-campus

housing,” David Wilson, president of Morgan State University, said in a prepared statement. “We are excited that Morgan will be one of the first HBCUs in the country to see this same kind of investment in off-campus housing that is being made at the University of Maryland College Park and Towson University.”

