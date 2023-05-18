Lightstone Taps Ex-Link Logistics Exec Robert Munson to Manage Industrial Portfolio
By Celia Young May 18, 2023
The Lightstone Group tapped Robert Munson, a former managing director at Blackstone’s Link Logistics, to oversee Lightstone’s $1 billion national logistics portfolio, Lightstone announced Thursday.
Munson joined Lightstone in March as its new senior vice president of industrial asset management — a growing part of Lighstone’s portfolio — working out of its New York and Los Angeles offices, according to the company.
“Rob brings an incredible depth of experience in industrial asset management to Lightstone,” Lightstone President Mitchell Hochberg said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have him join our team, and we expect him to play a significant role in our continued rapid growth in this sector.”
Munson’s lengthy resume includes a yearlong stint managing Link Logistics’ 55 million-square-foot industrial portfolio, where he leased more than 8 million square feet across roughly 300 deals while overseeing a team of six, according to Munson’s LinkedIn profile.
Most recently, Munson spent two years as the chief investment officer of California-based industrial developer Birtcher Development and previously held posts at investment manager GLP US Management and Hines, according to LinkedIn.
While well known for its Moxy-branded hotels, Lightstone has invested $500 million in logistics recently, including picking up an 11-building industrial portfolio in Colorado, two Chicago lab and distribution facilities and a 649,361-square-foot industrial park in Garland, Texas, in the past three years.
Link Logistics declined to comment. A spokesperson for Birtcher Development did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.