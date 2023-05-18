Players
National

Lightstone Taps Ex-Link Logistics Exec Robert Munson to Manage Industrial Portfolio

By May 18, 2023 2:55 pm
Robert Munson.
Robert Munson. Photo: Lightstone Group

The Lightstone Group tapped Robert Munson, a former managing director at Blackstone’s Link Logistics, to oversee Lightstone’s $1 billion national logistics portfolio, Lightstone announced Thursday. 

Munson joined Lightstone in March as its new senior vice president of industrial asset management — a growing part of Lighstone’s portfolio — working out of its New York and Los Angeles offices, according to the company.

SEE ALSO: Miami Mayor Suarez Revealed as Paid Consultant for Local Developer

“Rob brings an incredible depth of experience in industrial asset management to Lightstone,” Lightstone President Mitchell Hochberg said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have him join our team, and we expect him to play a significant role in our continued rapid growth in this sector.”

Munson’s lengthy resume includes a yearlong stint managing Link Logistics’ 55 million-square-foot industrial portfolio, where he leased more than 8 million square feet across roughly 300 deals while overseeing a team of six, according to Munson’s LinkedIn profile. 

Most recently, Munson spent two years as the chief investment officer of California-based industrial developer Birtcher Development and previously held posts at investment manager GLP US Management and Hines, according to LinkedIn. 

While well known for its Moxy-branded hotels, Lightstone has invested $500 million in logistics recently, including picking up an 11-building industrial portfolio in Colorado, two Chicago lab and distribution facilities and a 649,361-square-foot industrial park in Garland, Texas, in the past three years.

Link Logistics declined to comment. A spokesperson for Birtcher Development did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com

