East West Bank Provides Construction Loan for 194-Room Hotel Project in LA

Welcome Group expects to complete the six-story hotel by 2025

By May 24, 2023 6:35 pm
The development is scheduled to be complete by 2025, and will operate as an AC Hotel by Marriott.
Development firm Welcome Group secured financing to build a six-story hotel with 194 rooms in the Playhouse District of Pasadena, Calif.

JLL (JLL)’s capital markets team announced it arranged the $36.8 million in construction financing. The three-year loan comes with two one-year extension options.

JLL declined to disclose the name of the lender, but records show Pasadena-based East West Bank provided the loan. 

The hotel will rise at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. It’s scheduled to be complete by 2025, and will operate as an AC Hotel by Marriott, with a rooftop lounge, a Peloton fitness room, event space, and an AC Lounge.

JLL’s Marc Schillinger and Matt Stewart represented Welcome Group. The El Segundo-based developer owns 11 hotel properties across the U.S., according to its website.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

