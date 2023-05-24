Development firm Welcome Group secured financing to build a six-story hotel with 194 rooms in the Playhouse District of Pasadena, Calif.

JLL (JLL)’s capital markets team announced it arranged the $36.8 million in construction financing. The three-year loan comes with two one-year extension options.

JLL declined to disclose the name of the lender, but records show Pasadena-based East West Bank provided the loan.

The hotel will rise at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. It’s scheduled to be complete by 2025, and will operate as an AC Hotel by Marriott, with a rooftop lounge, a Peloton fitness room, event space, and an AC Lounge.

JLL’s Marc Schillinger and Matt Stewart represented Welcome Group. The El Segundo-based developer owns 11 hotel properties across the U.S., according to its website.

