Fisher Brothers Exec Steven Fisher Dies at 63

Steven Fisher, senior partner at commercial management firm Fisher Brothers, passed away on Monday due to a complication from “a recent medical procedure,” the firm confirmed. He was 63.

“It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Steven Fisher,”A Fisher Brothers spokesperson said in a statement. “Steven passed away peacefully in his sleep due to complications from a recent medical procedure. Steven was an essential part of the Fisher family’s business and philanthropic activities and his participation and enthusiasm will be sorely missed.”

The news was first reported by The Real Deal.

He was part of the third generation of the Fisher family to oversee the firm — along with his cousins Kenneth and Winston Fisher — which controls several Midtown office buildings. During his 40 years at the company, Staven Fisher helped turn its construction management arm, Plaza Construction, into one of the largest general contractors in the city.

His 10-year tenure running Plaza ended when he sold the company to the U.S. arm of Chinese construction company China State Construction Engineering and he has been overseeing construction, acquisitions and development for his family firm.

Fisher was also founder and chairman of Fisher Capital Investments, Fisher Brothers’ venture capital arm, which company invested in startups like Lyft and sports water manufacturer AQUAhydrate.

He was involved in a number of nonprofit organizations, serving as a trustee of the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum and was a board member for the New York State Trooper’s Foundation and the Police Athletic League.

Steven Fisher was also memorialized by the New York Yankees before their game on Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife Danina; his children, Kyle, Jamie Rose, Natalia, Juliet and Jaclyn; his mother Lynda; brother Kenneth and sister Karen.

