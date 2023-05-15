Discount Store Daily Deals Bins Making NYC Debut in Downtown Brooklyn

Discounted goods seller Daily Deals Bins will open its first New York City store in 29,318 square feet at 485 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

Daily Deals, which buys overstocked merchandise and returned goods then sells it on the cheap, inked a deal for the ground floor and lower level of the five-story retail building between Lawrence and Bridge streets, according to tenant broker Kassin Sabbagh Realty’s David Green.

Asking rent was $200 per square foot for the 2,500-square-foot ground floor and $50 per square foot for the 26,818-square-foot basement, said KSR’s Solomon Sharaby, who represented landlord Icer Properties with Nathan Aballi.

Daily Deals will take over the storefront clothing seller Dr. Jay’s, which closed last year. Store officials decided to take the space because it was nearly as large as Daily Deals’ other locations in Texas, Michigan and California, Green said.

“This is one of the few floor plates that worked for them, and it happened to be in a very great location as well,” said Green, who represented the tenant with David Sabbagh. “Their stores outside of New York are typically around a minimum of 40,000 square feet, so they had to make it work for New York.”

It will join Banana Republic in the building when it opens at the end of this summer, Green said.

Spokespeople for Daily Deals and Icer Properties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

