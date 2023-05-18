CTown Supermarkets to Open in Soundview Section of The Bronx This Year

A new CTown Supermarkets will open up 21,263 square feet in the Bronx later this year.

A franchisee of CTown inked a 15-year deal for the entire single-story building at 1612 Westchester Avenue, said Kassin Sabbagh Realty’s Miles Sabbagh, who represented the tenant and landlord Omar Holdings in the lease with Marc Sitt.

Asking rent was $65 per square foot, said Sabbagh.

CTown will open before the end of the year, taking over the space from Walgreens. It will have 11,360 square feet on the ground and mezzanine floors for the supermarket plus 9,903 square feet of basement storage, Sabbagh said.

The building’s strong foot traffic from the Morrison Avenue-Soundview subway station across the street convinced the franchisee to take the space just a month after touring it, Sabbagh said.

“There’s about 1.5 million riders on the subway station, which lets off right in front of the store, and that was a main selling point,” Sabbagh said. “It also has a beautiful facade, beautiful frontage and was very attractive for a grocery store.”

The franchisee and a spokesperson for CTown did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Omar Holdings could not be immediately reached for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.