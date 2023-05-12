Sales  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

Ares Management Pays $320 a Foot for SoCal Warehouse

Sale is a 24 percent increase on the price it sold for in March 2022

By May 12, 2023 3:30 pm
reprints
The warehouse at 23900 Brodiaea Avenue.
The warehouse at 23900 Brodiaea Avenue. core5
The warehouse at 23900 Brodiaea Avenue.
The warehouse at 23900 Brodiaea Avenue. Core5

Ares Management is tapping into the nation’s top industrial market with the acquisition of a 5-year-old warehouse in Southern California’s Inland Empire. 

The investment firm paid $33.4 million for the 104,282-square-foot development in Moreno Valley, Calif., according to data provided by Vizzda. That’s a 24 percent increase on the price it sold for in March 2022.

SEE ALSO: Apartment Community in SoCal’s Inland Empire Sells for $323,718 Per Unit

The latest deal is also equal to about $320 per square foot, about 27 percent higher than the $252 per-square-foot average sales price for the region so far in 2023, which is fourth most expensive in the nation, according to Commercial Edge’s first-quarter report. The national average is $134 per square foot.

Another major investment manager, Nuveen, sold the warehouse at 23900 Brodiaea Avenue, leased to United Material Handling. It was built on 6.7 acres at the northwest corner of Heacock Street and Cactus Avenue in 2018.

The Inland Empire was home to approximately $1.02 billion in industrial real estate sales in the first quarter, the second-largest volume nationwide, according to Commercial Edge. With a 1.7 percent vacancy rate, the region recorded the highest annual increase in asking rents in the nation through March at 16.3 percent.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

Industrial real estate, Inland Empire, sales, Ares Management, Commercial Edge, Nuveen, United Material Handling, Vizzda
The garden-style apartment community at 3364 Honeybrook Way includes a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Sales  ·  Residential
Inland Empire

Apartment Community in SoCal’s Inland Empire Sells for $323,718 Per Unit

By Greg Cornfield
New York City skyline.
Finance  ·  Sales
Washington DC

Nuveen Acquires 12K-Unit Affordable Housing Portfolio, Mostly in NYC

By Mark Hallum
Writers and their supporters walk the picket line outside the Netflix offices and studios — owned by Hudson Pacific Properties — in Hollywood. More than 11,000 television and movie writers are on strike for the first time since 2007 after talks with studios and streamers failed to clinch a deal.
Leases  ·  Sales
Los Angeles

Hollywood Writers Strike Dents Hudson Pacific’s Portfolio

By Greg Cornfield