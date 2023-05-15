Bruce Koniver Joins Odyssey Retail Advisors after Koniver Stern Split

Miami retail broker Bruce Koniver is returning to the scene after the Koniver Stern Group, a retail brokerage he co-founded, broke apart in February.

Koniver will join Odyssey Retail Advisors, a New York-based brokerage. Odyssey was co-founded by his two sons, Charlie and Lee Koniver, alongside Richard Johnson.

Bruce Koniver will lead Odyssey’s expansion into Miami by establishing the firm’s office at 2950 SW 27th Avenue in Coconut Grove alongside his sons, according to the brokerage.

“We look forward to enabling our clients to expand their presence in sought-after, exclusive retail environments throughout Florida. This fuels my passion as does the clear growth of Odyssey,” Koniver said in a statement. “The opportunity to work closely with my two sons in this new partnership is an added bonus.”

Odyssey will also expand into Chicago.

“This expansion will further enable the Odyssey team to partner with prominent landlords and retailers in two highly competitive and diverse markets,” Johnson, principal at Odyssey, said in a statement. “We will continue to offer Odyssey’s signature insight, analytics, network and full suite of advisory services within the luxury retail environments of Chicago and Miami.”

Lyle Stern and Koniver founded the Koniver Stern Group in 1992. It rose as a high-profile firm in the region’s three counties and signed deals with retailers such as Carbone, Estiatorio Milos and Mr. Chow. It was also tapped to broker deals for Sweetgreen and Whole Foods.

Stern attributed the split as the partners seeing “different ways to grow.”

Stern’s new venture known as Vertical Real Estate is built on a partnership with former Koniver Stern Group agents Michael Sullivan and Noah Fox, with the brokers taking many of their clientele and listings with them, Commercial Observer previously reported.

