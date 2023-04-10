Wells Fargo has appointed Rachel Goldin Jinich to lead specialty real estate finance (SREF) within the bank’s commercial real estate group, Commercial Observer can first report.

Jinich — who first joined the bank 16 years ago — will take on the leadership role that involves overseeing all SREF teams including hospitality finance, seniors housing, manufactured housing and specialty capital. She will replace Christopher Jordan — who is retiring on June 30 following 35 years at Wells Fargo — and report to Kara McShane, head of CRE.

“Rachel is a strategic leader with an excellent track record supporting our CRE business, most recently demonstrated by leading our successful specialty capital group,” McShane said in a statement. “Her expertise and client skills have made her a tremendous asset to our SREF platform as we continue to grow our market share and strengthen client relationships.”

Since first joining Wells Fargo in 2007, Jinich has worked across various CRE groups including real estate merchant banking, special situations, hospitality finance and specialty capital. She has served the last two years as a managing director leading the specialty capital group focused on financing for data centers. Previously, she managed a division of Wells Fargo’s hospitality finance group.

After earning a bachelor’s degree at The George Washington University, Jinich received an M.A. in international economics and finance from Brandeis University.

