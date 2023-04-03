Despite the recent banking sector meltdown and the past year’s interest rate hikes, Tavistock Development Company scored $175 million to complete the redevelopment of Pier Sixty-Six resort in Fort Lauderdale, property records show.

The project began in 2019 when the Orlando-based developer shuttered the historic hotel to renovate it and add a residential component, comprising of 62 luxury condo units.

In January, Tavistock topped off the redevelopment project that’s scheduled to be completed in 2024, according to a spokesperson for the developer.

Additional condos could be underway. In 2021, Tavistock presented a plan to add three condo buildings, according to the South Florida Business Journal. Last month, it scooped up a nearby, three-story rental building for $22 million.

Located at 2301 SE 17th Street, Pier Sixty-Six faces the Intracoastal Waterway in the upscale Harbor Beach neighborhood. Tavistock bought the resort in 2016, paying $164 million, per property records. The following year, it paid $24 million for The Sails Marina, situated across the street. The development is now often marketed as Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina.

The newly secured construction loan from HSBC’s U.S. division, considered sizable by South Florida standards, comes as banks have slowed deal-making in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure, which launched an industry-wide panic, and the past year’s interest rate hikes.

A representative for Tavistock did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Tavistock isn’t alone in launching a major development along Fort Lauderdale’s waterfront. Earlier this year, Related Group joined the $1 billion Bahia Mar project, home to the city’s International Boat Show.

