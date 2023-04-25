Nonprofit Anser Moving HQ to New Arlington Office Building

Anser, a nonprofit that provides services for the federal government, is relocating from Falls Church to Arlington, Va.

The organization inked a 12-year, 40,000-square-foot lease at 4040 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood and will vacate its current home at 5275 Leesburg Pike in Falls Church in February of 2024. It has been in Falls Church since 2013.

Shooshan Company owns the 185,000-square-foot mixed-use property, which at 23 stories is the tallest building in Ballston. The company co-developed the building in 2020 with Brandywine Realty Trust.

Savills represented the tenant in the lease

“Anser was drawn to the Ballston building’s urban setting, sweeping views of Washington, D.C., and the property’s amenities, including a rooftop terrace, penthouse conference room, as well as multiple health and wellness offerings,” Wendy Feldman Block, executive managing director at Savills, said. “The move reflects the company’s goals of providing employees with access to lively, urban environments, including easily accessible retail, convenience, and cultural amenities, supporting their focus on work-life integration.”

Anser’s new space features team rooms, media centers and other specialty spaces. Additionally, 4040 Wilson is LEED Gold certified and is currently pursuing a Fitwell Certification.

“We look forward to a new facility with modern infrastructure, substantially more meeting space, and substantially more classified space in a thriving community for many years to come,” Steve Hopkins, Anser’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.

The Savills team included David Cornbrooks, Ken Biberaj, Danielle Ferrari, Ann Linstrom and Johanna Rodriguez. Lincoln Property’s Gary Cook and Stoddie Nibley represented the building owner in the lease.

