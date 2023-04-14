Mary Beth Avedesian Takes Leadership Role with Hoffman & Associates

Hoffman & Associates, developers behind Washington, D.C.’s The Wharf, has named Mary Beth Avedesian as its new senior vice president of development.

Avedesian, who joins the firm from B.F. Saul Company, brings more than three decades of experience to the role, including extensive knowledge of D.C. and Northern Virginia.

“This new role provides me the opportunity to utilize my skills and previous experience in mixed-use development in Northern Virginia, and I am thrilled to be starting with some of the most impactful projects in the region with Hoffman & Associates,” Avedisian told Commercial Observer.

As senior vice president of B.F. Saul Company, Avedesian was instrumental in projects such as Tysons Park Place I in McLean, Va.; The Waycroft in Arlington, Va.; and Hilton Homewood Suites Hotel in Rosslyn, Va.

At Hoffman & Associates, Avedesian will manage several of its major projects across the region, including West Falls, which will include 1.2 million square feet of development across nearly 10 acres; and 4600 Fairfax Drive, a multifamily development in the center of Ballston that will feature approximately 500 residences.

“My biggest focus is on West Falls,” Avedesian said. “It is the largest development in the history of Falls Church, and will have a tremendous impact on the region, creating a new gateway to the city. I look forward to working with our partners and team to bring our vision for this community to life.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.