West Village Apartment Building Sells for $27M

A West Village apartment building just scored a new owner.

Alicia Harper, the longtime owner of the 11-unit asset at 271 West 11th Street, sold the building to YW 11 Trust for $26.5 million, according to property records made public Friday.

The four-story asset between Bleecker and West Fourth streets sold for less than the $34.5 million it was listed at in 2017, but the property has a star-studded history — and celebrity neighbors to boot — Mansion Global reported.

Harper has owned the 7,000-square-foot building since 1991, according to property records. Her husband, the late TV producer Alan Harper, bought the asset in the 1970s, and before that it was the home of theater-landlord and philanthropist Robert O’Donnell, Mansion Global reported.

Today, it neighbors “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick’s two attached townhouses, which the couple spent $34.5 million to acquire in 2016, The Real Deal reported.

The West 11th Street building’s units range from studios to two-bedrooms that have rented for just under $10,000 a month, according to the apartment listing provider StreetEasy.

It was not immediately clear what YW 11 Trust had planned for the 139-year-old property, if anything. Landow and Harper could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dolly Lenz Real Estate’s Dolly Lenz, who marketed the property in 2017, declined to comment on the sale.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.